A motorcyclist was grievously injured in a traffic accident on Triq Aldo Moro, Marsa, at around 8am on Wednesday.

The police said in a statement the crash involved a Motorhispania Duna and a Fiat Fiorino driven by a 29-year-old man from Attard.

The motorcyclist - a 24-year-old man from Marsacala - was rushed to Mater Dei.

There have been multiple road accidents over the past few days.