A motorcyclist who was driving at more than twice the speed limit was among motorists booked for excessive speed on Sunday.

The police said it set up checks at Mellieħa bypass and Ħal Far Road and booked 67 motorists.

A motorcylist was booked after driving at 137km/h on the Mellieħa bypass, which has a 60km/h speed limit.

A further 11 citations were issued for other infringements.