A 22-year-old Valletta resident was seriously injured when he crashed his motorcycle while driving in Pietà on Friday evening.

The victim, who is Albanian, was driving on Triq ix-Xatt when he lost control of his Peugeot motorcycle at around 10.30pm and crashed into a crash barrier.

He was given first aid by a medical team that was called to the site, and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. Doctors have certified him as being seriously injured.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is leading an inquiry into the incident, which is also the subject of a police investigation.