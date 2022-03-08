A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Zejtun on Sunday evening, the second fatality on the roads in as many days.

The 34-year-old Bulgarian, Bolt food courier Yani Kuzmanov, had been driving in Anton Buttigieg Street, Zejtun when he was involved in a crash with a pick-up truck that emerged from a side-road.

Kuzmanov was the second Bolt food courier to die in less than a month, another courier having died in Marsa when he was hit by metal objects which fell off a truck as it flipped over in Marsa on February 16.

On Monday, a 20-year-old motorist died from injuries he suffered when the car he was driving crashed into a tree and overturned near Baħrija.