A motorist stopped at a police checkpoint in Żabbar early on Saturday morning is under arrest after he refused to take a breathalyser test, became aggressive towards officers and assaulted a police inspector at the scene.

The 23-year-old Senglea man was stopped for a check at around 1.30am, the police said in a statement.

According to the police, he immediately exited his vehicle and approached police and Armed Forces of Malta officers aggressively.

Police moved to arrest him. As he was about to be handcuffed, the man allegedly attacked an inspector, causing him some injuries. The motorist was taken to the police depot in Floriana for further questioning.

Throughout the night, the police also caught two separate motorists, both in their 20s, with what they suspect to be cannabis and an 18-year-old driving without a licence. A search of that car yielded what police believe to be cannabis and cocaine.