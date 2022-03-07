A 20-year-old motorist has died, two days after the car he was driving crashed into a tree and overturned at Baħrija.

The accident happened at 6.45am on Saturday in Triq Bieb ir-Ruwa when the motorist, Robert Azzopardi from Mtarfa, lost control of his Peugeot.

He was assisted by rescuers of the Civil Protection Department and an ambulance crew before being taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech is holding an inquiry.

Over the weekend Rabat Ajax football club expressed its solidarity with the Azzopardi family, Robert having been a former player. The team's match against San Gwann was dedicated to him.