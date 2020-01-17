A motorist allegedly involved in a hit and run incident, knocking down a 70-year-old pedestrian on Mdina Road, Qormi, last week, was remanded in custody upon his arraignment on Friday.

Anees Badroush, a 29-year-old Libyan national, was charged with running over the elderly man, grievously injuring him, damaging third party property and dangerous driving.

He was charged with running a red light, failing to stop after the road accident, driving without a licence or insurance cover and with being a relapser

The man had allegedly been at the wheel of his partner’s car when the accident occurred on January 10, knocking down the pedestrian who was walking across a zebra crossing.

The motorist pleaded not guilty and requested bail, his lawyers arguing that although “he had initially panicked, he had later gone to the police station”.

However, the request was strongly objected to by prosecuting officer Inspector Alfredo Mangion who pointed out that the elderly victim, still recovering in hospital, was a vulnerable person.

The pedestrian, as well as other civilian eyewitnesses, were still to testify, the court was told.

Moreover, the accused’s actual address did not tally with that on his ID card, since he was currently living with his partner at Siġġiewi, the prosecution went on.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia argued that the charges related to an involuntary offence, adding that the accused was presumed innocent.

However, the prosecution countered that after the accident, the motorist had driven off and had allegedly later tried to hide evidence by wiping traces off the car and abandoning the vehicle.

After hearing submissions by both parties the court, presided over by magistrate Nadine Lia, turned down the request for bail in view of doubts as to the man’s address, as well as his apparent lack of trustworthiness, besides the fact that the victim was still to testify.