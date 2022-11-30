The family of murder victim Bernice Cassar is urging mourners to wear purple ribbons at her funeral, on Friday afternoon in Zebbuġ.

The 40-year-old mother-of-two was fatally shot in Marsa on Tuesday last week and her estranged husband Roderick stands accused of the murder. The shooting followed a history of domestic violence. Roderick Cassar has also become the first person ever charged with willful femicide, an aggravated version of the homicide offence.

In a Facebook invitation for people to attend the funeral Mass, the family urged those planning to attend the funeral to wear a purple ribbon in remembrance of all those women who fell victim of domestic violence and gender-based crimes.

The funeral Mass will be held at Zebbuġ parish church at 3pm.