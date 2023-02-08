Opposition MP Stanley Zammit on Wednesday complained of shoddy work at the new Ta’ Qali concert area, where, he said, water seeping through the roof of a building has led to the collapse of the new soffit.

He tabled a number of photographs in parliament showing the work. He explained that instead of addressing the problem and fixing it, whoever was responsible for the project had placed gutters to lead the seeping water to pipes, probably causing more damage.

He said that the project, which is expected to cost €14 million, was a good idea since a space for concerts was badly needed. However, the work done there showed bad workmanship and a waste of money.

Problems with water ingress had caused the soffit to collapse. Photo: PN MP Stanley Zammit

He said that the seepage of water had caused parts of the soffit to collapse and other parts had to be removed to try to solve the problem. On the outside, it appeared that part of the ground was already caving in.

The project was first announced two years ago and will double the area of the Ta`Qali National Park, with an additional 200,000 square metres of land turned into open spaces for families to enjoy.