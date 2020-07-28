MPs from both sides of parliament registered "modest progress" in talks aimed at breaking a deadlock on major Constitutional reforms to give greater powers to the President, sources said on Tuesday.

Parliament is scheduled to vote on the reforms on Wednesday but government and opposition MPs have so far failed to agree on certain aspects of the reform, including what to do should a presidential nominee fail to obtain a two-thirds majority in parliament.

The opposition's backing is essential for the reforms to be passed: as amendments to the Constitution, they require a two-thirds parliamentary majority to be passed into law.

Sources told Times of Malta that the two sides had another go at thrashing out pending issues at the margins of Monday’s plenary parliamentary sitting. These talks were held between Prime Minister Robert Abela and Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis on one side, and Opposition leader Adrian Delia and MP Chris Said on the other.

While the two sides were tight-lipped on the outcome of these talks, sources said that "modest progress" was registered on one of the main bones of contention – the so-called "anti-deadlock" mechanism.

Under this proviso, if the government's nominee for president fails to obtain the support of two-thirds of MPs two consecutive times, the threshold will be lowered to an absolute majority in the third round of voting.

Such a mechanism is also being proposed for nominations of the Ombudsman, the Auditor General, the head of the Permanent Commission Against Corruption and the Chief Justice.

The Opposition is objecting, arguing that it would defeat the whole purpose of the reforms if such sensitive posts are occupied by people who do not enjoy the confidence of the opposition.

Hours before Monday's talks, the Justice Minister said the government would remain open to a solution until 7pm on Wednesday, when the constitutional amendments would be put to the vote.

These changes are line with recommendations made by the group of experts on the rule of law from the Council of Europe, known as the Venice Commission.