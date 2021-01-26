Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg has dismissed the notion that the Mrieħel flyover project is being done to accommodate a particular company.

Questioned on Malta Today’s online programme Jistaqsi last Friday, Borg played up the need for the project by saying an extension permit of an “important factory” was still pending due to inadequate access to the business district.

His statement led Farsons to deny that their projects in the area were tied to the flyover being built.

Borg said on Tuesday that all 39 companies within the business district silently wanted this project to happen.

Pushed to name the company he was referencing, Borg repeated that there was an important company in the electronics industry that was having difficulties with an extension because of the traffic impact.

Borg said there were a lot of different stakeholders involved in the project, and expressed his agreement with the need for a holistic transport plan.

“This is not about one company or another. I do not want to link an infrastructure project to one particular business or another”, Borg said.

The current junction on the Mrieħel bypass, which Infrastructure Malta wants to replace with a flyover, is known as an accident blackspot, as motorists are forced to cut across two lanes of incoming traffic to enter the industrial estate.

Residents and farmers with land in the area have come out against the plan, saying it will destroy valuable agricultural land and lead to the removal of a pedestrian bridge installed just two years ago.

Labour stalwarts Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca and Alfred Sant have also criticised the proposed project.

Qormi’s local council has suggested closing off the junction and re-routing traffic instead of building the flyover.

