The Trident Park and Brewhouse projects are not tied to the construction of a new Mrieħel junction, Farsons Group has said, after Minister Ian Borg claimed ongoing development in the business area was dependent on the controversial intersection.

Questioned on Malta Today’s online programme Jistaqsi, Borg on Friday said the extension permit of “an important factory” in Mrieħel is pending because of inadequate access.

Without mentioning Farsons’ brewery or Trident Park Malta, he said the factory employs a substantial number of people and is linked to one of the oldest industries in the country.

Asked to identify the project, Ian Borg's ministry directed the newspaper to the Planning Authority.

He claimed that a permit condition ties the ongoing project to the completion of the Mrieħel junction, which drew criticism from farmers, Moviment Graffitti, the Qormi council, president emeritus Marie Louise Coleiro Preca and former prime minister Alfred Sant, among others.

When contacted, a spokesperson for Farsons Group said both Trident Park and the Brewhouse projects were being developed in line with permit conditions issued by the authorities.

The Trident Park project is a €50 million investment carried out by Trident Park Limited, a subsidiary of Trident Estates plc, the latter being a listed company spun off from Simonds Farsons Cisk plc.

The project is expected to be completed in the second quarter of this year. The Brewhouse project is a €20 million investment being carried out by Simonds Farsons Cisk plc.

“There are a lot of projects being undertaken at the Central Business District.

“Nonetheless, Trident Park/Brewhouse have no permit condition that ties its development to the completion of the Mrieħel junction,” the Farsons spokesperson said.

“The permit envisages that a Transport Master Plan for the Mrieħel Enterprise Hub be prepared by the competent authorities, and that there is a contribution to the preparation of such a plan.”

Both Trident Park and the Brewhouse projects have their main access off Mdina Road and the permits for the projects were not pending, the company noted.

The spokesperson added that the Central Business District was envisaged as an enterprise zone.

“It is therefore clear that the volume of development in CBD is expected to increase, and that this would inevitably generate increased traffic.

“This explains the need for a holistic master plan, which both companies support.”

The statute of the CBD Foundation specifically mentions the commissioning of a master plan to ensure a long-term vision for the area, the spokesperson said.