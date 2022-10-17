The Mrieħel underpass tunnel, which connects Mdina Road to the Mrieħel bypass, is now open to traffic, Infrastructure Minister Aaron Farrugia announced on Monday.

The two-lane 60-metre underpass forms part of a new roundabout intersection that is replacing the old traffic lights system at the crossroads between Balzan, Birkirkara and Mrieħel.

Lanes were actually opened to traffic one week ago, with the Monday event serving to highlight the opening.

Farrugia said that the entire project is 83 per cent complete and the remaining work is on track to be finished by the end of the year.

The remaining works include the building of a roundabout to replace the traffic lights at the junction in front of the Malta Financial Services Authority building, as well as pedestrian and cycling crossings and landscaping.

The next stage of the project is the construction of a roundabout that will replace the traffic lights previously in front of the MFSA. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

“This project will serve to continue increasing connectivity, address traffic problems and provide better security for every person who makes use of the roads in this area,” Farrugia said.

He said the project would complement the Central Link project in Attard, Balzan, Birkirkara and Mrieħel.

He said the project's new roundabout design will reduce speed and traffic problems, and enable safe crossings between the localities of Birkirkara, Mrieħel and Balzan.

The underpass project ran behind schedule, with the minister previously saying that the tunnel would be completed by the end of summer.

However, Farrugia stressed on Monday that the entire project was on track to be completed by the end of the year, as initially promised.

The new underpass