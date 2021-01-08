Gavin Gulia has joined Charles Azzopardi in submitting his name for a casual election to fill a Labour Party seat in parliament vacated by Edward Scicluna.

Scicluna resigned last month and has been appointed governor of the Central Bank.

The chairman of the Malta Tourism Authority is reportedly the Labour leadership’s preferred candidate. Gulia had garnered a final count of 1,569 votes in the 2017 election.

Meanwhile, it has transpired that Azzopardi is a lifetime member of the Nationalist Party.

According to sources, the former Rabat mayor had joined the PN after being shovelled away by the PL to make space for the election of Sandro Craus as mayor.

The votes will be counted on Tuesday.