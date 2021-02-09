People caught in overcrowded holiday accommodations face being kicked out of their rental property by the tourism authority, as a new legal notice comes into force as part of COVID-19 mitigation measures.

Published on Tuesday, the legal notice outlines a series of fresh rules that come into force as the authorities attempt to prevent another surge in new infections because of groups gathering during the upcoming Carnival weekend. The holidays kick off on Friday, though some have booked additional days of leave to coincide with the public holiday this Wednesday.

Under the new rules, the MTA "may relocate all those found occupying the tourism accommodation establishment or a room or accommodation unit within the tourism accommodation establishment, irrespective as to whether the tourism accommodation establishment is licenced or not, in an alternative premises or to their ordinary residence".

The relocation will be at the expense of both the guests and the owners, irrespective of whether the person is a licence holder or not, the legal notice states.

The number of people at holiday accommodations has been capped at the maximum number of beds listed on the licence. In cases where the owner has, for some reason, not provided such information, a maximum number of 10 people will be allowed.

As announced by the Tourism Minister in January, anyone caught breaching the laws will be liable to fines, with guests having to pay €100 while owners will have to fork out €2,329.37.

The government had initially said owners will be slapped with fine of €3,000.

Enforcement of the new rules will be carried out jointly by the police, inspectors from the Malta Tourism Authority, as well as public health officials. The government has also said it would be stepping up inspections over Carnival.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo has previously dismissed talk of lax enforcement of COVID-19 rules by MTA inspectors, saying he also receives complaints about enforcement being too heavy-handed.

The decision to enforce stricter rules in February came after the health authorities had to deal with record number of new cases after many ignored advice not to gather in large groups over Christmas.

All Carnival events have been cancelled, although mid-term holidays are still being held. Prime Minister Robert Abela had said he would have liked the holidays to be cancelled and for children to stay in school, but the government shelved the idea after educators came out strongly against the move.