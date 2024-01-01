Updated 4.30pm

A person was killed in Rabat on Monday afternoon.

The police were informed, at around 3.28pm, that an injured man was lying on the ground on Triq Fidloqqom, in the area of Nigret.

The victim was involved in an argument, the police were told.

People started gathering behind police tape cordoning off the site of the murder. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A firearm was reportedly used during the argument and the police are looking for the suspect.

When Times of Malta arrived on site at around 4.15pm, the road had been cordoned off by police as the body, covered in a white sheet, still lay on the pavement.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Emergency physician Jonathan Joslin and Chief of Homicide Squad Superintendent Keith Arnaud are on site.

More details to follow.

Emergency physician Jonathan Joslin on site. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli Emergency physician Jonathan Joslin on site. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli