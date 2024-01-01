Updated 4.30pm
A person was killed in Rabat on Monday afternoon.
The police were informed, at around 3.28pm, that an injured man was lying on the ground on Triq Fidloqqom, in the area of Nigret.
The victim was involved in an argument, the police were told.
A firearm was reportedly used during the argument and the police are looking for the suspect.
When Times of Malta arrived on site at around 4.15pm, the road had been cordoned off by police as the body, covered in a white sheet, still lay on the pavement.
Emergency physician Jonathan Joslin and Chief of Homicide Squad Superintendent Keith Arnaud are on site.
More details to follow.