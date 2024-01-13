Updated 9.55am

A Colombian woman was murdered in Sliema on Saturday morning.

Police learnt of the murder when a 43-year-old Colombian man walked into the Sliema police station at 6.15am and told officers on duty that he had killed someone.

His clothes appeared to be stained with blood.

The victim, 43, was found stabbed in the bed of a rental apartment on Triq Sir George Borg.

Officers believe the victim and suspect had argued. A police spokesperson said at 9.15am that they were still establishing the relationship between the two.

There is no record of the two having ever filed any criminal complaints or domestic violence reports against one another.

Police cordoned off the street. Photo: Neville Borg

The suspect is being held under arrest and is being interrogated.

A police spokesperson told journalists that police officers were still searching for the murder weapon.

The murder victim obtained a residence permit in October 2022 while the suspected killer came to Malta in January 2023, immigration records indicate.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana will lead an inquiry into the case.

Forensic teams arrive onsite.

It is the second murder of 2024, following the New Year's Day shooting of Eric Borg in Rabat.

