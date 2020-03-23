A 40-year-old man wanted by the police in connection with the murder of Victor McKeon in Santa Luċija has been tracked down and arrested in Morocco.

The suspect managed to flee the country before the gruesome discovery was made on March 17, Times of Malta is informed.

He was arrested in Casablanca two days after the badly decomposed body was found wrapped in a garbage bag in his apartment bathroom in Misraħ Durrel. The suspect, a Moroccan national, is believed to have been sharing the apartment with the suspect, when the murder took place.

The alarm had been raised by residents who reported a foul smell coming from the apartment. The discovery was made three to four days after the crime took place.

The extradition process has started to send the suspect back to Malta to face justice, though the grounding of aircraft because of the coronavirus outbreak is complicating the process, sources said.

McKeon had a deep laceration on his head probably caused by a sharp and pointed instrument and probably died from suffocation.

McKeon had already been targeted inside his own home in August 2017 when two men entered his apartment and stabbed him when he was in bed, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.