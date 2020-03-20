Court experts are still waiting for DNA results before being able to definitively say that the Santa Luċija murder victim is Victor McKeon, according to sources close to the police.

The sources said the DNA swabs were taken from the man’s relatives and these are being compared to the DNA samples taken from the corpse found in the bathroom of the Santa Luċija ground floor apartment in Misraħ Durell on Tuesday.

The victim is believed to be 62-year-old Victor McKeon who lived in the apartment with someone else who is still on the run. The police are searching for him but he has not yet been found, the sources confirmed.

The body was found lying on the bathroom floor covered head to toe in garbage bags. The victim had a deep laceration on his head probably caused by a sharp and pointed instrument and possibly died from suffocation.

Sources told Times of Malta that the body was badly decomposed as he had been dead for between three and four days. The police received a call at the Luqa station at around 2pm on Tuesday that McKeon had not been seen for a week and that a strange smell was coming out of his house.

A bloody apartment

Once the police entered the house, they saw a blood-stained blanket and blood in various places. The dead man was lying on the bathroom floor near a blood-stained towel.

The police are still looking for a foreigner who used to live with McKeon and are in the process of tracing the victim’s last steps. His background was also being considered in the investigation.

McKeon had already been targeted inside his own home in August 2017 when two men entered his apartment and stabbed him when he was in bed, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

It was his flatmate who found him injured when he returned home at around 4am. McKeon told police that two men had entered his apartment and had attacked him. No one was ever charged with this crime.

L-Imnieħru murders revisted

Until a few years ago, McKeon shared his apartment with Ronald Urry, a man who is facing criminal proceedings over his involvement in the murder of drug lord Mario Camilleri, known as l-Imnieħru, and his son Mario Jnr.

It is the second murder in three days after a stabbing at a Qawra apartment on Saturday night. The suspect was arraigned on Tuesday.