A man allegedly murdered by his own father in Għaxaq had a crippling drug problem, a court heard on Tuesday.

In the compilation of evidence against Salvu Dalli, 68, who stands accused of fatally shooting his son Antione on 7 August, a court heard testimony from the victim’s brother Silvan.

The witness detailed how his late brother lived a ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ existence, being a reliable and warm person who would turn nasty and erratic under the influence of drugs.

Silvan said his brother’s drug problem, which started in his early teens, had turned for the worse in recent months, bringing with it money problems and violent behaviour.

“He wasn’t always like this. He was a good guy, he was my brother you know? He could be an amazing person. I will miss him,” the witness said.

Presiding magistrate Marsanne Farrugia also heard from the witness how the late Antione had called him in the early hours of the day of the murder.

In that 4am call, the victim had asked his brother for money and when turned down had resorted to making threats, the witness said.

“This was not the first time he threatened me, so much so that we had even considered getting a new lock for our front door to stop my brother from getting into my house,” the witness said, adding that in a past drug-fuelled rage, his late brother had smashed his car windscreen and slashed his tyres.

Silvan also testified how on the day of the murder, he received a call from his father in which he allegedly admitted to shooting the victim in the stomach following a heated argument.

Known in Għaxaq as “Danger”, the accused alleged shot his son with a hunting rifle in his own home. A short man, Salvu Dalli sat in the dock, holding a walking stick, and occasionally dozing off as the proceedings dragged on.

Earlier during Tuesday’s sitting, Suzanne Blanchard testified that she was in the vicinity of the murder scene at the time of the shooting.

She told the court how she heard a loud bang followed by cries of pain.

Before the gunshot she saw a man, identified as the victim, riding a bike towards the Dalli house.

At the start of the proceedings, Magistrate Farrugia denied the accused's request for bail.

Inspector Roderick Attard appeared for the prosecution.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Francesca Zarb, and Kathleen Calleja Grima, appeared parte civille.

Lenox Vella and Marisa Mifsud appeared for the defence.