Lassana Cisse Souleymane, the 42-year-old migrant shot dead in what is believed to be Malta’s first racially-motivated murder, has been immortalised in a new church mural.

The Ivorian father of three was murdered as he was walking home along a rural road in Birżebbuġa.

Now the parish church of St George of Victoria in Gozo has unveiled a painting of Lassana in its basilica.

It features the murdered man in what appears to be a hospital gown, as another man gives him his back and focuses instead on his mobile phone.

Acts of mercy

The painting by young Gozitan artist Manuel Farrugia is inspired by Christ’s so-called acts of mercy, and forms part of the parish’s project Fejn hu ħuk (Where is your brother?).

Archpriest Mgr Joseph Curmi said the objective of the painting is to “generate awareness in people not to ignore others who need our help”.

Marking the unveiling, Fr Marcellino Micallef OFM, Guardian of the Valletta Franciscan Friars, celebrated Mass at St George’s basilica earlier this month.

Fr Marcellino had recently transformed part of the Valletta convent into a soup kitchen providing meals to the homeless and those in need.

Two soldiers, Francesco Fenech, 21, and Lorin Scicluna, 22, have been accused of the racially-motivated murder as well as the attempted murder of another two men and a hit-and-run incident. All four victims are black.

They are pleading not guilty to charges.

The killing shocked the nation and prompted a wave of anti-racist sentiment and remarks form the country’s leaders.