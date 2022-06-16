A man whose badly decomposed body was found inside the trunk of his taxi in Qormi in April, had told his brother he was concerned about two clients who underpaid him and whom he suspected of dealing in drugs, a court has heard.

Mario Farrugia, the 62-year old victim, had started running a small taxi service in November to supplement his disability pension. He spoke to his brother Joseph just days before he was reported missing.

Joseph Farrugia testified on Thursday in the compilation of evidence against Elliot Paul Busuttil, 38 of Attard, who is pleading not guilty to the murder.

The remains of the victim, who lived in Pembroke, were found on April 5, three days after he was reported missing, his body bearing some 40 stab wounds.

His brother, who lived abroad, said he had heard about Mario's disappearance through a police notice posted on Facebook after some neighbours had reported his absence.

The badly decomposed body was found in the boot of this Peugeot 407. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

He had immediately called his wife, asking her to check what was going on.

She soon called him back, saying that since the police had not managed to trace any next of kin on their records, they had issued a missing person’s report on Facebook whilst continuing their search.

But the search initially yielded neither the person nor his car, a grey metallic Peugeot 407 model which the victim had bought for his taxi service.

“Mario was boarded out and he wanted to supplement his pension,” said the witness.

He recounted how in March, just days before leaving Malta to return to his workplace abroad, he had gone to his brother’s home to read out his mail, since his brother could not read.

“I asked how he was getting along with his taxi business. 'There’s not much business,' Mario had replied".

He then told him he was trying to offload two particular clients who would not pay him the agreed amount, giving him only €3 when they had agreed upon €6.

“I think they are involved in drugs,” the victim had told his brother.

Around March 20 or 21, he had found several missed calls from Mario and had called him back.

Mario had asked his brother for the contact details of his trusted mechanic because he apparently had some problem with his car.

That was the last conversation he had with his brother, the court heard.

The case continues.

Lawyers Edward Gatt and Ishmael Psaila were defence counsel.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi appeared parte civile.

AG lawyer George Camilleri prosecuted.