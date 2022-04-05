Police have launched a murder investigation after a dead body was found in Qormi in the boot of a car belonging to a missing man.

Mario Farrugia, 62, was was last seen at his home in Pembroke more than a week ago, on March 28.

Police spokesman Brandon Pisani said officers were treating the discovery as a murder investigation.

Brandon Pisani speaks to the media at the scene. Video: Brandon Pisani

A forensic expert investigates. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Officers were alerted to the abandoned car in Qormi valley at around 10.30am on Tuesday after someone walking past the vehicle smelt "an unbearable stench", Pisani said.

The badly decomposed body was found inside the missing man's dust-covered grey Peugeot 407 on Triq il-Wied. The body has not yet been identified and it is unclear what injuries were sustained.

"The body was found in the boot of the car, fully clothed, with the face and upper part of the torso covered with a blood-soiled white blanket-like cloth," Pisani added.

Police said they were alerted after an unbearable stench. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The missing man's distraught sister-in-law was at the scene, crying out his name but was not allowed to see the body and was taken away by police.

Police at the scene in Qormi. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Police had issued an appeal to find Farrugia on April 2, asking for any information to be passed on about the missing man. His neice, Francesca, had also issued an appeal on social media.

Police said that Farrugia was not previously known to them. Magistrate Gabriella Vella is also investigating.

Forensic doctor Mario Scerri was also on site.

The body was found in the grey Peugeot 407 belonging to missing man Mario Farrugia. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

It is the third murder in Malta so far this year.

Polish student Paulina Dembska, 29, was raped and murdered in Sliema and body was found at the Independence Garden at January 2. Abner Aqulina, 20, from Zejtun has been charged.

Last month another woman, Rita Ellul was murdered in Gozo and her partner, 30-year-old Lawrence Abina has since appeared in court accused of her killing.

More to follow