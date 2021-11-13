The reaction to Joseph Muscat's consultancy with a Swiss company will show the world whether Malta intends to "hunt down the small fry or big fish", the Nationalist Party leader said.

The police commissioner had a duty to say what he intends doing about the former prime minister, Bernard Grech said during an interview on NET FM.

Times of Malta reported on Sunday that Muscat was wired tens of thousands of euros in "consultancy fees" from a Swiss company that received millions from Steward Healthcare during the firm’s takeover of the VGH hospitals deal.

Though Muscat received the payments when he was no longer prime minister, the money came from a company that was closely associated to Vitals, the company which was given Malta’s hospitals nearly free of charge. Grech insisted that former politicians are still responsible for their behaviour once they leave politics.

The country’s name, the PN leader said, had been ruined by Muscat and his successor Robert Abela failed to rectify the situation.

"Now that Malta was greylisted he was trying to persecute people in business to continue defending Muscat and his gang," Grech charged.

Infrastructural failures

Turning to other issues, Grech said it is positive for the government to spend money on infrastructural projects such as the Marsa flyovers, but seeing them flooded after Thursday's rainful was shameful.

The Nationalist Party leader said failing to prepare for the rainy season only reflects incompetence and lack of planning.

It was also because of lack of planning in education and health, that the country has a shortage of teachers and nurses, Grech said.

Similarly, the traffic problem in Malta persists in spite of the investment in the roads, showing that other solutions are needed.

The government knew it had failed in the sector and came up with the kneejerk reaction of offering free public transport for all from next year.

The PN is proposing creative solutions that include changing the traffic time hot spots.

Turning to the proposed cannabis legislation, the PN leader said that while the party had agreed to the decriminalisation of cannabis six years ago, it cannot agree to the normalisation of the drug, exposing young people to risks and difficulties.