Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has denied that he had anything to do with the controversial Montenegro wind farm deal involving Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect and 17 Black owner Yorgen Fenech.

Muscat made the denial in parliament on Wednesday in a formal complaint over the wording used in an appeal motion tabled by Jason Azzopardi, the shadow minister for justice.

Azzopardi is appealing a ruling given on Tuesday by the Speaker which found him prima facie guilty of breach of privilege following a speech in parliament on June 24.

Azzopardi had claimed that Muscat called a snap election in 2017 as he was allegedly aware of a plan to kill Caruana Galiza.

The Speaker said that comment breached Standing Orders, which provide that MPs cannot use parliamentary immunity to attribute bad intentions to other parliamentarians.

The case will be referred to a parliamentary committee on breach of privileges. If the committee upholds the Speaker’s ruling, Azzopardi could face various sanctions ranging from an admonition to a fine or be referred to the Magistrates' courts.

On Wednesday, Muscat complained that the wording used by Azzopardi in his motion to appeal the ruling was misleading as the Opposition MP had omitted certain facts.

Azzopardi had conveniently failed to refer to the fact that he had accused him of calling a snap election as he was allegedly privy to the Caruana Galizia murder plot.

Muscat also complained that in his motion Azzopardi claimed that he could have also called the election for fear that Caruana Galizia was about to reveal his involvement in the Montenegro deal.

Muscat said this was a fabrication as he had nothing to do with the deal.

Speaker Farrugia said he had taken note of Muscat’s remarks but pointed out that the former prime minister would have a further opportunity to make his case when the motion came up for debate.

Azzopardi was not present in the chamber when Muscat raised the complaint.