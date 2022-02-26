Former prime minister Joseph Muscat will spend today campaigning for Labour candidates in a deep red district.

The former Labour leader has been endorsing Labour Party candidates and making appearances at fringe political events.

He has however, been absent from any headline PL activities so far during the race.

Times of Malta reported on Wednesday how Muscat had already made two endorsement appearances for candidates Chris Agius and Deo Debattista.

Today, he is set to begin campaigning in the three cities, a Labour fortress behind the bastions of the Grand Harbour.

Party sources said he had been approached to back around a dozen candidates over the month-long race to the polls.

This morning, he will be pushing several prospective MPs, including Glenn Bedingfield who is contesting on the second district.

Muscat will be wrapping up a long day on the campaign trail with an endorsement of 37-year-old Pietà mayor Keith Azzopardi Tanti on the first district at an event in Marsa at 7pm.

None of the events attended by Muscat will be televised.

Neither will they be attended by Muscat’s successor, Robert Abela, who will not even be on the island today as he is scheduled to address a separate activity being held in Gozo.

Abela has been reluctant to comment on whether Muscat would be involved in election activities.

Asked repeatedly about whether his predecessor would be invited to speak at rallies being organised by the PL, Abela dodged reporters’ questions.

Muscat had resigned as prime minister in 2020, buckling under the pressure of links between his office and the 2017 assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Since then, he has kept a relatively low profile, making limited public appearances.

That changed last month when his family home was searched by the police as part of an investigation into corruption and the privatisation of three state hospitals.

He has since given interviews and uploaded vlogs to his social media accounts, even hinting at a possible return to politics or public life. Abela maintained a distance from Muscat since taking over as prime minister.