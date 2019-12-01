Opposition leader Adrian Delia accused the Prime Minister on Sunday of plunging the country into further uncertainty by "latching on to the seat of power" and refusing to resign immediately.

Following a meeting of the Labour Party parliamentary group at Girgenti in which, sources said, it emerged that Joseph Muscat would remain in his post until the election of a new party leader in January, Dr Delia said the Prime Minister had chosen himself and those close to him ahead of the national interest.

"Just as Joseph Muscat protected Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi, today his parliamentary group protected him," Dr Delia said in a televised address.

"Instead of resigning, as everyone is advising him, he reappointed a minister [Chris Cardona] who has accused his government of attempting to frame him for Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder and who is the subject of a magisterial inquiry."

"The Prime Minister has no legitimacy to appoint ministers, to have any say in the events that are in progress, or to remain in his post."

Dr Delia said the Prime Minister was a "hindrance" to the investigations into Ms Caruana Galizia's murder and that while he remained in his post, the public could have no confidence that justice would be done.

"The country is being held hostage by an unprecedented situation and individuals who with their actions and lack of action have precipitated a constitutional crisis," he said.

The Opposition, he said, would be joining the national protest taking place in Valletta on Sunday afternoon.