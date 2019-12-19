Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said Thursday he will stay on as prime minister "as planned," effectively ignoring an overwhelming call by the European Parliament to step down immediately.

Questioned about his position following the resolution that got the backing of the majority of MEPs, including all the socialist group except the Maltese Labour MEPs, Dr Muscat said he will stay on until his successor is chosen (in mid-January).

“I will continue with the process for my successor to be chosen,” Dr Muscat said.

Asked whether that meant that he would be ignoring the MEPs’ vote, he said he had taken the decision and shouldered his responsibilities and I would stick to that decision.

On Wednesday, MEPs by a majority of 85% backed a resolution expressing concern about Malta's rule of law situation, the investigation into Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder and Dr Muscat's decision to temporarily remain in office. The motion was supported by 581 MEPs and opposed by 26, with 83 abstaining.

Asked why his former chief of staff Keith Schembri was at his house until late at night the day before he was arrested, Dr Muscat said he was discussing his resignation with him.