Opposition leader Adrian Delia on Thursday reiterated his appeal to the Prime Minister to resign immediately for the good of the country.

He said that developments in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation indicated that both the Prime Minister and his chief of staff, who was now under arrest, attended Secret Services meetings.

The Prime Minister had to resign “today before tomorrow”.

Dr Delia said he again visited President George Vella on Thursday afternoon to discuss the situation and appealed to him to do everything permitted by law to address this “unprecedented situation”.

Malta, Dr Delia said, was suffering irreparable damage and the Dutch Parliament had already asked both the European Union and Malta whether the country’s Secret Services should continue to be trusted in the sharing of information. This showed that the country’s stature had already been weakened internationally.

The Prime Minister, Dr Delia said, had stopped talking in public when his staying in office was the biggest threat to justice being done.

The country was hostage to an "unprecedented situation, to people who had created a Constitutional crisis".

"The Prime Minister is one of them, he is the biggest part of the problem and should never consider himself part of the solution," he said.

"Every minute he remains in office he increases the risk of justice not being done."

People in positions which permitted them to take decisions to safeguard the interests of the country should not look at faces and remember that the country needed them, he said.