Parents of some non-verbal children are not being kept informed about their child’s school day because educators are not documenting the daily outcome as they usually do – due to union directives.

Other parents whose children have learning difficulties have also voiced concern because meetings to discuss their children’s individual education programme (IEP) have been cancelled.

Meanwhile, the Autism Parents’ Association called on the Malta Union of Teachers to exempt from ongoing industrial action LSEs and teaching staff of resource centres as well as LSEs in all schools.

“They support our most vulnerable children, many of whom cannot speak. Parents of these students rely on communication with LSEs to know the fundamentals, for example if a child has eaten. There are students who cannot attend school because the LSEs cannot implement coping strategies provided by the child’s therapist,” the association said as it supported the union in achieving improved working conditions and a fair salary for educators.

Teachers and other educators at Church and State schools are following MUT directives that came into force on Monday, with the union having ordered its members to strike on November 27 in protest.

This is a result of a failure to agree on a revised collective agreement for educators in these schools. A meeting between the MUT and the government on Monday to improve teachers’ wages and avert the planned strike was inconclusive. Another meeting will be held at the end of the week.

The first set of directives apply to supply and regular kindergarten educators, education officers, heads of department, teachers, LSEs, assistant heads, heads of sector and trainers, among others.

Because of the directives, educators are not carrying out class assessments, submitting attendance sheets or taking part in meetings with parents, among other things.

Some measures impact children with learning difficulties. They are not using the communication book in which LSEs write down important notes for parents of non-verbal children to be aware of what happened in class. They are also not participating in IEP meetings. In such meetings, school staff and parents come together to discuss, develop and review a student’s IEP.

Parents voiced their concerns on social media and others spoke to Times of Malta.

“My non-verbal kid came home with all his lunch meaning he was not prompted to eat… I don’t know anything that happened to him throughout the day as he cannot tell me and there was no note in the communication book,” one mother wrote.

The father of a 14-year-old severely autistic boy said he, together with the child’s therapist, decided not to send the boy to school as it was unsafe due to the directives. “They are stopping teachers in engaging strategies to help him cope, which would lead to his anxiety getting out of control resulting in a negative experience for him and other children around him,” the father said.

A spokesperson for the Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability said that the commission had not received official reports relating to the directives so far.

“However, CRPD is concerned that all of the additional services which children with disabilities receive from educators will be lost and this will affect their education for a whole year potentially, if the IEP is lost,” the spokesperson said.

MUT president Marco Bonnici said: “Once MUT issues a directive it affects operations involving students. There is no directive which impacts no one, otherwise it would not be a directive.

“With regard to IEP and communications, these are internal processes which do not affect the curricular entitlement of affected students.

“The MUT is ensuring that the impact on students is minimised and appreciates the cooperation of all.”