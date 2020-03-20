The teachers’ union has defended its position on remote learning while schools are shut, insisting it is “not against educators contacting students through any online platform”.

Earlier in the week, the Malta Union of Teachers issued a statement urging teachers to report any requests to conduct lessons via video.

The statement sparked some outrage among parents who believe teachers should be providing students with lessons online.

Contacted about the matter, Marco Bonnici told Times of Malta the union is not against teachers making use of online platforms to work with their students.

“What the MUT warned about is instructions and orders from above on how to go about it and on restricting them to a certain platform or medium over others,” Bonnici said.

Students were sent home last week after schools were shut indefinitely as part of efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Since then, some educators have been providing their students with learning materials through online channels.

“The advice at the moment is for educators to follow official circulars from employers, which are being issued following the task force set up explicitly on the way forward in the circumstances. Any other additional instructions which limit methods or flexibility should be reported to the MUT,” Bonnici said.

Meanwhile, a number of parents have complained that some teachers are assigning too much homework to their children, making it difficult to keep up. A senior source from the education department confirmed that reports of this nature had been received.

“It’s good to see our teachers going above and beyond even during these extraordinary times. But maybe they should keep in mind that not all students have relatives who can help at home and it might be difficult for those with special needs to keep up,” the source said.

Online teaching success

Some schools make remote learning work.

One of them is St Catherine’s High School, whose head, Sue Midolo, said that within two days of lockdown, pupils from five to 16 were already being given schooling online from 8.30am to 1.30pm.

Students join calls delivered through Microsoft Teams.

“Around 85 per cent of the teachers chose to use the live sessions with their students. This is absolutely remarkable. We only trained them on Microsoft Teams for one morning and they just made it happen,” Midolo said.

The students do not appear on screen during the lesson to respect privacy laws. Their microphones are switched on by the teacher only when they signal to speak.

“The teacher does allow time for the students to talk among themselves a little, since the purpose is also to keep the human connection going.”

Pupils aged between two and three have an activity a day.

The school’s carers and directors are also available online to have a word with parents or students, just like after-class meetings. The school can keep the system going for weeks, Midolo said.

“Parents and students have been simply great. We have had attendance in the junior/senior school of 90 per cent almost every day. With the younger ones, the parents join in enthusiastically to listen to the story that is being read live by our directors and they then follow the activities given.”