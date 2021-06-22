The fiancée of a man who died when he fell into the sea at Qawra earlier this month has spoken of her shock at the death of a strong swimmer who knew the area well.

Stephen Martin Thomas, 62, was pulled from the water near the National Aquarium on June 12 and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe that he fell from some rocks nearby after losing his balance. It is understood that he drowned but investigations are still ongoing.

Speaking for the first time since the incident, his fiancée, CJ Tinay Agos, said she had been at work as a staff nurse at Mater Dei Hospital on the Saturday afternoon when she was called to Qawra police station.

“When I got there, they told me the most heart-breaking news, that he was gone and they found him in the sea face down,” she said.

Police had to show her a picture of the father-of-three after the accident, to confirm it was him.

“My heart shattered when I saw his face,” she said.

The area in Qawra where he was found dead.

She understands the death certificate stated he drowned.

Known to his friends as Steve, the “proud Welsh man”, was a regular visitor to Malta, travelling to the island every year for 12 years. He moved permanently three years ago, after meeting his fiancée.

She said that he was a strong swimmer and knew the area well. He would go for five-kilometre walks every day and regularly walked in the area where the accident happened.

“I still can’t believe this has happened. He was such a good swimmer... he even taught me how to swim. He was so fit for his age: he would go for walks and treks – I didn’t imagine that he would be found like this,” she said.

The couple, who got engaged in 2020, planned to marry later this year and enjoyed exploring the island together.

Steve travelled to Malta every year for twelve years, before moving to the island after meeting his fiancee.

“He would take me trekking everywhere in Malta, I had never seen so much of Malta before I met him. He would take pictures of the beautiful places and share them on Facebook,” said the 30-year-old.

She said that there was ‘never a dull moment’ with Steve, as he would always try to make her laugh.

“He was such a funny man, always making me laugh. He was also the most loving, caring, and friendliest person, always trying his best to help everyone who needed it,” she said.

His funeral, described as a peaceful celebration, took place on June 19.

“He will be missed by his friends and family, and most especially by me,” she said.