Former Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia said he will continue his work in parliament on Sunday, in his first statement after a surprise reshuffle saw him stripped of his cabinet post.

Prime Minister Robert Abela summoned his ministers to Castille on Saturday in a shake-up of his cabinet, electing MPs into new ministerial posts and relegating others.

However, Farrugia - who has held a ministerial portfolio since 2017 - was divested entirely of his responsibilities as a minister, with his portfolio handed off to Chris Bonnet.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Farrugia said that as his time as a minister comes to an end, he remains proud that he has "served as a Minister in the best way that I could, in the same way that I have served other portfolios".

"I humbly accept the Prime Minister's decision and I commit myself to continue serving the country as an MP, thanks to the show of faith that voters showed to me in the last general election," he said.

"I congratulate all of my colleagues, particularly Chris Bonett, whom I have no doubt will take on the role with competence."

Farrugia was first elected to parliament in 2017 and served as parliamentary secretary for EU Funds and Social Dialogue during Joseph Muscat's second term.

After Robert Abela took office, Farrguia was appointed Environment and Planning Minister in 2020. Since Abela's cabinet was formed after the 2022 general election, he has served as Transport and Infrastructure Minister.

Abela did not discuss the impromptu reshuffle during a scheduled political activity on Sunday, instead using his pulpit to criticise the Nationalist Party's shadow cabinet.