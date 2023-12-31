Myth: Strong coffee will sober you up.

Fact: There are no quick cures for drunkenness. Although caffeine will help with drowsiness, it will not improve your coordination or decision-making. Alcohol is metabolised slowly by the body.

Myth: It’s okay to drive if you’re not acting erratically or slurring your speech.

Fact: Alcohol compromises the coordination needed for driving safely long before you show signs of intoxication or slowed reaction time. Drinking also compromises your ability to pay attention and puts you at risk of nodding off while driving.

Myth: Lining the stomach with milk reduces the effects of alcohol.

Fact: It takes your liver over an hour to metabolise one standard drink and contrary to popular belief, coffee, cold showers, exercise or even vomiting will not make the process go any faster. However, eating before and during the time you are having alcohol is advisable, as it slows down the effects of the alcohol.