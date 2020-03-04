Several Nadur residents have been taken by surprise following claims that land they occupy belongs to a 17th-century foundation's beneficiaries rather than themselves.

The Nadur local council is discussing the issue during a meeting being held on Wednesday.

Mayor Edward Said noted that the ownership claims, by beneficiaries of the Sant Antonio Delli Navarra foundation, had surprised affected residents.

The foundation also has real estate interests in Qala, Times of Malta revealed in January.

“Their efforts are being threatened by people who most probably do not even know where Nadur is, let alone that this land is theirs,” he wrote on Facebook.

Mr Said later uploaded maps showing parts of Nadur that have been registered with the Lands Department under the foundation beneficiaries’ names.

“The question remains: was this done in an abusive manner, leading to enormous concern among residents,” he asked.

The council was willing to take all the necessary steps to safeguard property that belonged to Nadur people, the mayor promised.