In the last match of the 2022-23 Gozitan season, champions Nadur Youngsters lifted the third trophy of the season with a 6-0 victory over Għajnsielem in the final of the BOV GFA Cup.

This was the second consecutive season where Nadur won the three main honours of local football and it was the tenth time that they secured the GFA Cup in the club's history.

Nadur practically made sure of the win when netting four goals within the first 30 minutes of the match.

Marcelo Barbosa opened the score on seven minutes with a fine shot after exchanging the ball with Joseph Zammit.

On 21 minutes, Nadur doubled their lead with a goal scored by Stefan Cassar who capitalised from a miskick by the Għajnsielem defence.

