The government's planned €50,000 expenditure on a stray cat neutering campaign has now been increased to €200,000.

The Budget for 2023 had allocated just €50,000 for the campaign, a sum less than half the €125,000 that had been assigned for 2022.

Addressing a press conference to launch the campaign on Wednesday, Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo pointed out that no one had applied when a tender was issued at the beginning of the year.

€50,000 had originally been allocated for the cat neutering campaign. The sum has now been bumped up to €200,000. Photo: 2023 Budget estimates

“But we change these challenges into opportunities. This mass neutering campaign will be ongoing, therefore it will not stop, with €200,000 a year, and we plan to continue this initiative,” the minister said.

Animal rights groups as well as Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina have long been calling for a nationwide cat neutering programme.

It was one of the main points Bezzina highlighted to stop Malta from adopting animal-kill shelters.

This year's campaign will be carried out by the Animal Welfare Directorate and it is estimated that around 4,000 to 5,000 stray cats will be neutered and microchipped.

The neutering service will kick off on July 4 and will be provided at the Zoomangi Veterinary Clinic in Naxxar.

Cat feeders or individuals who take care of stray cats can book an appointment to neuter the felines free of charge.

The cats will be trapped by experts and the vets will treat them for any medical requirements. They will then be returned to their "home" unless this is of danger.

“It’s important to keep in mind that this is a campaign for stray cats,” coordinator Romina Frendo said.

Parliamentary Secretary for Animal Rights Alicia Bugeja Said (left), campaign coordinator Romina Frendo (centre) and Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo on Wednesday. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Refalo appealed to all cat owners to microchip and neuter their cats so to avoid a growing stray cat population and reduce cat injury and diseases.

He said that vouchers for neutering had been provided to cat feeders last year and through these more than 1,000 cats had already been neutered this year.

Parliamentary Secretary for Animal Rights Alicia Bugeja Said said the campaign was the first step being taken as part of a strategy that forms part of the Animal Welfare directorate reform.

In a four-page, 68-word document, the ministry announced on Tuesday that following an evaluation exercise, it had identified seven pillars to ensure the “successful implementation and execution of the mission statements set out by the Animal Welfare directorate for the term 2023-2026”.

Bugeja Said said that the population of stray cats has increased drastically and people such as cat feeders go through a huge burden to feed them and take care of them. Some even forked money out of their own pocket to neuter cats in their locality.

“This national scheme will be a step that addresses the issue of overpopulation and, as a government, animal welfare is a top priority,” she said, adding that last year the government inaugurated a new cattery at Għammieri.

She encouraged all cat feeders, councillors and volunteers to take part in the campaign.

Those interested in booking an appointment can call 2292 4999 or email here.