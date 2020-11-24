The funeral for writer Oliver Friggieri will be held on Wednesday, which will also be a national day of mourning, the government has announced.

The widely-respected writer died on Saturday.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital at 12.45pm for the University (1pm), where Friggieri lectured for decades.

Following a salute by the university, the cortège stops by his residence in Fleur-de-Lys and at the Floriana parish church, Floriana having been the place where he grew up.

The cortège then goes to St John’s Co-Cathedral, Valletta, where Mass will be said at 2pm by Archbishop Charles Scicluna. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, only invited guests will be allowed in the cathedral. Proceedings will be broadcast on TVM and the government’s Facebook page.

Following the Mass, the funeral will continue privately.

The government said flags will fly as half-mast on official buildings on Wednesday.