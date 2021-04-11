Naxxar local council is drafting a by-law that will stop cara­vans and camper vans from parking permanently along the Coast Road where they have been stationed for the past weeks.

Mayor Anne Marie Muscat Fenech Adami told Times of Malta the council is very concerned about the issue of the caravans along the coast.

“We have been insisting with the authorities to take action, however, we hardly found any cooperation or support. There are issues that could easily be addressed by the authorities now… but there are issues to be addressed through a specific by-law,” she said.

The by-law was in its final stages after which it will “hopefully” be approved by the minister.

She said the council will also be holding meetings with the tourism ministry to further address the issue.

Last week Times of Malta reported how, over the past weeks, caravans started “hogging” a public car park in Għallis, on the Coast Road. Windsurfer Paul Ellul said the area has been used by windsurfers to rig up for decades but, over the past weeks, caravans parked permanently along the car park, blocking access to windsurfers and other members of the public who can no longer access it.

Ellul said that Għallis is the only safe place from where windsurfers can access the waves in 30 knots of wind.

The invasion of caravans has become an annual sight near beaches such as Ta’ Fra Ben, in Qawra, Żonqor, in Marsascala, and Mistra Bay, limits of Selmun, with no resolution.

A caravan that has an inbuilt engine can park on public roads just like a standard vehicle. The vehicle must observe traffic regulations. Caravans, trailers on their own, may only be parked on the road if secured to or towed by a vehicle.

Last week – after 13 years of putting up with caravans parked in Mistra Bay – restauranteur Claude Camilleri sued the autho­ri­ties for failing to take action and for allowing “the picturesque bay” to turn into “a slum area”.

Camilleri, owner of Margo’s restaurant located in Mistra Bay, filed a civil case against the Police Commissioner, the Tourism Authority, Transport Malta, the Lands Authority and the Mellieħa local council, holding them responsible for the damages he suffered along the years due to their inaction.

In the application, filed in the First Hall of the Civil Court, Camilleri said the issue dated back to 2008. Since then, every year, caravans take over the bay between March and November – parking permanently along the shore and blocking access to the bay as well as obstructing the views from the restaurant.