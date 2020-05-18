For the last nine weeks, no-one in Malta has been able to get their hair cut, coloured or coiffed by a professional hairdresser or barber.

But as of Friday, May 22, that will change after Robert Abela announced these services will resume as part of the country's coronavirus 'transition phase'.

With social distancing a particular challenge during a hair cut, however, guidelines have been released to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the salon.

Times of Malta is publishing in full the 'Return to work guidelines for Hair Salons and Barbers' in the PDF attached below this article.

What will change?

Hairdressers and barbers will have to:



• Only allow one customer for every 10 square metres of floor space

• Have perspex barriers at reception areas

• Keep chairs at least 2m apart, or separated by 2m-high perspex

• Make hand sanitiser available at reception and workstations

• Ensure both clients and staff wear a mask

• Disinfect workstations, chairs, trolleys, wash hand basins and any tools between clients

• Remove non-essential items like magazines

• Check clients’ temperatures before allowing them indoors

Are there any services that are still banned?

Barbers will be prohibited from shaving or restyling beards and the use of handheld hairdryers is discouraged. Hairdressers are also asked to avoid dry cuts.

Hairdressers and barbers will also be discouraged from using talcum powder or neck brushes.

And those who bring their children with them to hair appointments have been asked not to unless they are clients, the children are very young or have special needs.

Walk-ins also won't be allowed so all appointments will have to be made in advance.

What about consultations?

Hairdressers and barbers are often very social spaces - with style consultations taking place alongside an informal chat.

No more.

Any consultations will have to take place via phone or video chat before the appointment, and clients will have to arrive just before their appointment and leave immediately afterwards.

Information about services, prices, aftercare and follow up appointments will also be given electronically, over the phone or through virtual consultations.

What about vulnerable people?

According to the guidelines, staff at hair salons and barbers are told to "as far as possible not allow" vulnerable people to enter.

This appears to suggest that the elderly, pregnant people and those with specific health conditions will still have to forgo a visit to the salon for the time being.

However, the message isn't entirely clear. At the news conference on Monday announcing the measures, the prime minister laughed off the suggestion that over 65s are forbidden from entering shops.

Health Minister Chris Fearne later said that authorities had decided to ease off enforcing this restriction and that elderly citizens were free to make their own decisions.

Salon owners are also reminded to "exercise the right of refusal of entry" to anyone who looks visibly sick or shows symptoms of coronavirus like coughing, fever, shortness of breath, or a runny nose.

How safe is it to visit the hairdresser?

The guidelines remind business owners that coronavirus is transmitted from person-to-person.

Sneezing, coughing and talking loudly to someone within 2 metres can spread the disease.

There is also a possibility that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a

surface or object that has the COVID-19 virus on it and then touching their

own mouth, nose, and eyes.

The new guidelines devote several pages to hygiene rules and procedures in the attempt to minimise the risk as much as possible.

