Vague guidelines on the reopening of shops have left some owners uncertain over how to handle customers who should be left outside.

Mandatory conditions for the reopening of non-essential shops published online by the Health Ministry stipulate that shopkeepers have a duty to ensure that vulnerable people, as defined by the Protection of Vulnerable Persons order, do not enter.

This includes people over 65, pregnant women and people with medical conditions such as diabetes, asthma, heart disease and dialysis patients.

Although it has been over a week since shops reopened, this stipulation is being enforced sparingly, while outlets attempting to screen vulnerable clients before entry are being criticised by shoppers left feeling embarrassed and discriminated against.

Times of Malta observed elderly shoppers running errands at non-essential outlets and both shopkeepers and clients seemed none the wiser about breaking the regulations.

“I wasn’t aware of these rules, no,” said Katarina, a sales assistant at a cosmetic outlet in Republic Street, Valletta. “I saw on social media that some places were not allowing the elderly in, but personally I was not told to stop a particular kind of person from entering the shop.”

Katarina says she was only given strict instructions on how many people to let in and how to keep the shop hygienic.

Malcolm Zammit, who works at a clothing outlet, said he was similarly unaware of the stipulation and was skeptical on how retailers were supposed to enforce it seriously.

“I think this is a bit unrealistic to ask us to enforce. How on earth can we know what people’s medical conditions are? And even if we ask, they could lie,” Zammit said.

It is impossible for businesses to determine who of their customers are classified vulnerable

“I know some people are not letting the over 65s and pregnant women into their shops. I think that’s still a big risk of offending our clients based on a split second judgement.

“Personally, I think people need to exercise their personal responsibility with this. Everyone knows their own health conditions and should be realistic about whether they should be out shopping or not.”

Chamber of SMEs does not accept non-legally binding stipulation

The Chamber of SMEs told Times of Malta that it would not accept the non-legally binding stipulation and has issued guidelines to its members to ignore it, while continuing to follow the other standards rigorously.

“This stipulation was included haphazardly with no additional detail or indication how it can be enforced,” Chamber of SMEs CEO Abigail Mamo said.

“It is impossible for businesses to determine who of their customers are classified vulnerable. It is an unjust imposition that puts undue responsibility on businesses. Where vulnerable persons are allowed to go should be enforced by the government and is not up to shop employees to determine.”

The Point shopping mall has generated negative online feedback for refusing entry to over 65s.

“We are doing our utmost to be compliant, which people do not appreciate,” CEO Edwin Borg said. “We don’t want to take unnecessary risks that could put our clients and our staff at risk.”

The desire to be compliant has made some shoppers feel uncomfortable, such as 72-year-old Antoinette Degiorgio, who was turned away from the mall.

“They make you feel strange, like there’s something wrong with you or you’ve done something wrong,” Antoinette said. “I didn’t expect to be told to wait for my daughter outside.”

Maria Gatt, who is over 65, was denied entry to The Point on Wednesday morning.

“I’m not going to lie, I came with the intention to spend money. My granddaughters all have birthdays coming up and I was looking forward to being able to get them gifts again.”

Had she not been with her younger sister, she would have left entirely empty handed.

“I know it’s all for our own good, but you can’t help but feel put off by a situation like this.”