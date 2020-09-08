Neighbours of an elderly woman who died after a pit bull attack on Monday had made multiple complaints to authorities about the conditions in which the animals were being kept.

Complaints were filed as early as last December, with residents and rights activists claiming the animals were kept in squalid conditions. It is understood animal welfare inspectors had visited the property at least twice, with some of the dogs having been confiscated earlier this year.

Inez Galea, 95, died after being attacked by two pit bulls, which also killed her beloved pet chihuahua. The animals were owned by her nephew, Andre Galea, who lives in an apartment above hers and describes himself on Facebook as a dog breeder specialising in pit bulls.

Inez, pictured on her 95th birthday in February, and with her pet chihuahua, which was also killed. Photo with permission from the family.

The elderly woman, who celebrated her 95th birthday in February, died when two pit bulls owned by her nephew and kept in a yard entered her ground floor tenement on Antonio Sciortino Street in Msida.

Investigations are looking into the manner in which the dogs managed to enter the house. Galea, who was on the scene, was visibly shocked by the brutal incident and was later questioned by police in connection with the case.

Sources say at least eight pit bull dogs were kept in the property, with five housed on the roof.

Animal welfare officers removed dogs from the scene on Monday afternoon, with one pictured bearing scars.

One of the dogs kept in the house was covered in scarring.

Reports to animal welfare

According to an email sent to the authorities, and seen by Times of Malta, animal welfare inspectors had been urged to confiscate a number dogs housed in the property.

The email from an animal rights activist said that multiple residents had long been raising concerns over the conditions in which the animals were kept.

The activist had told the authorities that she had been approached by concerned animal lovers who urged her to get the dogs out of the property.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, neighbours also spoke to Times of Malta and said they were frustrated that despite reporting the matter to the authorities the issue persisted.

The scene of the incident and inset, two of around eight dogs kept in the property in Msida. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier/Facebook

“Animal Welfare Department officials did carry out inspections from time to time, but for some reason our complaints about the smells and squalid conditions in which the dogs were being kept were not addressed,” they said.

They added that the matter had also been raised with the police, only for the latter to refer the complaints back to the animal welfare department.

“However, there had never been any incident of the dogs being aggressive or attacking somebody, as most of the time they were kept inside, either on the roof or in the yard,” they added.

Times of Malta has contacted both the Animal Welfare Commissioner and the Animal Welfare Department for comment.