Olympian Neil Agius kicked off a festive endurance swim on Sunday morning as he began a challenge that will see him pull his friend Michel Galea, dressed as Santa Claus, from Malta to Gozo on a paddleboard.

Agius and Galea hit the water in Marfa at around 9.30am surrounded by a team with a bright and jovial attitude. The pair are expected to take the route through Blue Lagoon and arrive in Ħondoq ir-Rummien in about three hours.

While the distance may seem like small potatoes for Agius, who in June swam 100 kilometres from Sicily to St Julian’s in 28 hours, the challenge is another activity meant to raise awareness for Wave of Change, which encourages civilians to pick up three pieces of litter and post about it on social media.

This December challenge, however, also aims to raise awareness about obesity.

Galea, known to his friends as Mixu, has pledged to lose 10kg should Agius succeed in pulling him across the Malta-Gozo channel.

Wave of Change Malta was founded by Agius in a bid to inspire and support people in Malta to leave an impact on the environment.

Galea’s weight-loss journey begins on January 2 and will be documented on social media by Wave of Change.

“Taking care of the environment starts with taking care of yourself. If we want people to care for the environment, their friends and relatives, they need to care for themselves first,” Agius had told Times of Malta.