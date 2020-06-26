Swimmer and pollution activist Neil Agius has become the second person in recorded history to swim between Sicily and Malta.

Agius reached Balluta Bay in St Julian's by shortly before 9.30am on Friday- just under 30 hours after he set off from Punta Braccetto in Ragusa in the early hours of Thursday morning, swimming throughout the day and night.

Crowds packed St Julian's Waterpolo & Aquatic Club as Agius emulated Nicky Farrugia, who in 1985 swam from Sicily to Gozo in 30 hours and 17 minutes.

A swimming coach and former Olympian, the 34-year-old undertook the epic trip to raise awareness about marine pollution and to inspire people to take better care of maritime habitats.

After 30 hours in the water, Neil arrives to cheers from supporters. Video: Facebook

The Wave of Change movement Agius spearheads encourages every person to collect three items of rubbish every time they visit the seaside, to help reduce maritime pollution.

Agius’s swim from Sicily to Malta is the most ambitious of his awareness-raising feats to date. In previous years, Agius completed swims around Malta and Gozo to drum up awareness for his movement.

In 2018, Agius swam the 70km around Malta in 22 hours. The following year, he picked up the pace and completed the shorter 38km swim around Gozo in just 10 hours.



An umpire has kept watch of Agius from start to finish of each of those trips, with members of his team handing him food to eat during 90-second breaks he took every 30 minutes.