Neptunes are the champions for 2021. They won the title in style after dethroning their rivals San Giljan 10-6 to land their ninth title in 12 years and their 27th in their 93-year-old history. They are now only four titles away from the record held by rivals Sliema.

The Reds’ victory was the climax of a crescendo season for Neptunes, which was only punctured by Sliema in the previous match. However, Jovan Popovic’s men reacted well to that defeat by showing their true mettle in a stellar performance.

Neptunes’ edge was beyond question with San Ġiljan starting on a trail of missed man-ups. The Reds forged ahead when Jake Muscat resolved his team’s first man-up set and then Gabriel Pace breached San Ġiljan’s defence again on a second man-up situation. Matthew Zammit pulled a goal back when he scored from close range.

Michael Spiteri Staines made it 3-1.

