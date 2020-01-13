Controversial OPM official Neville Gafà raised eyebrows on Monday when he was seen attending the official swearing in of Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Mr Gafà has been repeatedly cast in the national spotlight over allegations of his involvement in an alleged visa fraud racket and ensuing court cases.

He had also admitted to meeting with a Libyan militia leader during a trip to the Libyan capital.

He is also a close confidant of Keith Schembri the former chief of staff at the office of the prime minster who resigned last November over his involvement in the investigation into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Since Mr Schembri’s resignation, Mr Gafà has repeatedly been seen at the former chief of staff’s family home.

Mr Gafà had been fired from his previous job at the Health Ministry by Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne.

Sources who were invited to Dr Abela’s swearing-in ceremony said they were surprised to have seen Mr Gafà among those gathered at the President’s Palace in Valletta.

They explained that while it was standard procedure for OPM staff to attend, Dr Abela’s team would have ultimately signed off on Mr Gafà's invitation.