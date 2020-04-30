Notorious government official Neville Gafà has said under oath that he had co-ordinated the pushback to Libya of 51 migrants involved in a tragedy over Easter following the instructions of the Office of the Prime Minister.

The sworn statement was given to Magistrate Joe Mifsud who is hearing the criminal case instituted by the civil rights NGO Repubblika.

Gafà confirmed the claim to Newsbook.com late on Wednesday night.

“I confirm that on Easter night and the days that followed I was involved in a mission in which a boat with 51 irregular migrants including 8 women and 3 minors were taken to port in Tripoli. On the same boat were five corpses.”

He claimed he had also coordinated another boat with 30 tons of food and drink to the same destination in the port of Tripoli.

“I ensured that this boat would be such that it would not catch the eye and become a target for some air-strike.”

'OPM asked me to assist'

He claimed he took action on the instructions of the Office of the Prime Minister after it asked him to assist through direct coordination with the Libyan Home Affairs ministry and the Libyan Coast Guard.

Gafà confirmed he had been co-ordinating push backs for the past three years.

“I swore all this under oath in front of the magistrate this morning in the criminal inquiry relating to this case”.

Queries sent to OPM on Wednesday night and again on Thursday morning requesting a confirmation have not yet been replied. Gafà could not be reached.

This sworn declaration came after the Catholic news agency L’Avvenire gave an account of the tragedy in which Malta, Italy and the EU were accused of shirk their duty to save lives.

It said the migrants set sail from Sabratha in Libya between April 9 and 10 and drifted for days without food or water in an attempt to realise their dream of arriving in Europe on Easter day.

Prime Minister Robert Abela gave a televised address to say that he had ordered an investigation after Repubblika called for an investigation into himself, AFM brigadier Jeffrey Curmi and crew members of patrol boat P52.

The migrants identified by L'Avvenire.

'I used to flag routes'

In a Facebook post on Monday, Gafà said that his past efforts to stop migrant arrivals did not go down well with some.

"I used to flag routes used by migrants to flee Libya and sail to Malta… as I said in court a few weeks ago, between July 2018 and January 2020, when I used to coordinate these missions, the number of migrants headed to Malta was going to be phenomenal. It is clear that in Malta there are those who support NGOs and even guide them on how they should attack me in order to shut me up.”

Gafà, the once-mystery OPM official was mired in controversy during Joseph Muscat's administration and is a close confidante of Keith Schembri.

Gafà was alleged to have been involvement in an alleged visa fraud racket and admitted to meeting with a Libyan militia leader during a visit to Tripoli.

It took Muscat over seven months to explain to the public the exact nature of Gafà's role.

Malta said it is not in a position to guarantee the rescue of migrants and will not allow any further disembarkation of rescued persons, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The European Commission said that while it was ready to help facilitate relocating migrants once they had been brought ashore, it would not weigh in on the disembarkation of migrants crossing the Mediterranean.