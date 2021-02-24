The Paceville skyline might be getting a new addition, as plans for a new 33-storey tower to be built in the locality have been submitted to the Planning Authority.

Replacing a number of derelict buildings on Triq Santu Wistin and Triq Elija Zammit, the project, which is spread on some 3,400sqm will limit its footprint to some 32 per cent or 1,100sqm of the site area, with a “sprawling open plaza” to be left open to the public, the applicant, PX Lettings, has said in a statement.

The tower will include apartments on its higher floors and a business centre on the lower floors of the building, as well as retail and restaurants spaces in the public sections of the plaza.

Photo: PX Lettings

Computer-generated renders of the tower show that it will include circular windows and extensive terraces while foregoing double skin cladding to present a “strong, slim, sleek and powerful silhouette”, the statement said.

The applicant added that they were seeking to incorporate the latest technology to ensure environmental sustainability and are aiming to achieve internationally recognised Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certification.

The tower is being proposed by Paul Xuereb through PX lettings and has been designed by 7478+ Christian Spiteri Architects, a collaborative firm based in Rotterdam and Malta.

PX Lettings added they have abided by principles set out in the Floor Area Ratio policy as they believe that a high rise development in the area is a “better choice than engulfing the site with a characterless, conventional block that would occupy the whole site area and leave no public open space”.

The company had previously announced a 25-storey tower on the site, saying in 2018 they planned for a “true gate for Paceville” set to become a prominent business hub, close to the Intercontinental Hotel.

Photo: PX Lettings

Previous mockups show the tower went through some significant design changes, with earlier drawings showing the tower characterized by bronze cladding.

The proposed tower is just a stone’s throw away from the Mercury House tower, which expanded to 33 storeys and approved plans for a 19-storey hotel in December. The approved height of the project, which belongs to construction magnate Joseph Portelli, rises some 121.66m above street level.