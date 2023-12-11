People can now book summer flights with Malta's new national airline through its online platform.

KM Malta Airlines said on Monday it had opened direct bookings through its own new website and booking platform for summer "as planned".

This is the second phase of the roll-out of its reservation system. Last week, bookings were only possible through travel agents and third-party online platforms, and the airline’s call centre.

The airline said over 122,000 bookings were made in just one week between December 4 and 10.

Its summer schedule will operate between March 31 and October 26, with the airline serving 17 airports across 15 European cities: Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Catania, Dusseldorf, London Gatwick, London Heathrow, Lyon, Madrid, Milan, Munich, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Paris Orly, Prague, Rome, Vienna and Zurich.