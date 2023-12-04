Air Malta said on Monday that it has cancelled all bookings for flights on or after March 31, 2024 and reimbursed all direct customers the full cost, including taxes.

Customers who had booked through travel agents will be refunded the full cost (including taxes) by their agent.

Air Malta will cease operations on March 30 but will continue to operate all its flights up to that date. It said travellers can book and purchase tickets up to that date as normal.

Air Malta is being replaced by KM Malta Airlines which opened for bookings on Monday. The new airline is expected to operate under the Air Malta brand and use the same planes.

It said it had opened bookings in two phases. The first phase, from Monday, allows booking for travel agents and third-party online booking platforms. Individual customers may also book by calling the KM Malta Airlines Reservation Number: +356 21356000 (Monday to Friday from 8am - 8pm and Saturday, Sunday, and public holidays from 8am to 6pm).

The second phase will open on December 11 for direct online bookings through the new KM Malta Airlines website and booking platform.

KM Malta Airlines Summer 2024 schedule from March 31 to October 26 will serve 17 airports across 15 European cities: Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Catania, Dusseldorf, London Gatwick, London Heathrow, Lyon, Madrid, Milan, Munich, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Paris Orly, Prague, Rome, Vienna and Zurich